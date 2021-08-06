By Tinkerbel Mwila

Government has not paid over $100 million to Avic International, the contractor constructing the new Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

Speaking during the commissioning of the new Simon Mwana Kapwepwe International Airport by President Edgar Lungu in Ndola yesterday, Avic representative Lei Yingqi disclosed that the construction firm is using borrowed funds with high interest to ensure works progress and employees are paid.

And Mr. Yingqi says the pandemic has also severely affected the project stating that foreign purchased materials, equipment and technical personal support from abroad have been cut off or delayed.

He has disclosed that in May and June 2021, Avic had to evacuate half of its site labour force and that in July, it accomplished the government instruction and reopened working site with strict epidemic protection and disinfection measures.

PHOENIX NEWS