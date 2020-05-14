GRADUATING CLASSES IN UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES TO REOPEN NEXT MONTH

Graduating classes in universities and colleges will open in June this year under strict health guidelines, Ministry of Higher Education permanent secretary, Kayula Siame has said.

Ms. Siame said colleges and universities will resume to operate in a phased approach, starting with graduating classes.

She said institutions would ensure all hygiene standards were in place to ensure the safety of students in the context of the “new normal” was guaranteed.