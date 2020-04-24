Following the pronouncement by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to allow Churches to worship normally subject to strict observance of the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs will, in greater detail, give clarity by outlining what is expected of the Churches in ensuring protection of Congregants and the prevention of human to human transmission.

This will be done in Consultation with the Ministry of Health, the Church Mother Bodies and other Religions Organizations.

In this regard, guidelines will be ready by mid day tomorrow, Saturday, 25th April, 2020.

We profusely thank His Excellency the President for His wise leadership and for the respect and confidence he has in the Spiritual Leadership of this country.