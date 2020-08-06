HH CALLS ON ZAMBIANS TO JOIN HIM IN KICKING OUT THE CORRUPT PF

By Melinda Muma

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has called on all Zambians to join him in kicking out the corrupt PF administration led by outgoing leader Edgar Lungu.

HH said this today after holding various meetings.

He wrote below…

Held a number of meetings today on the future of our country and thereafter on our way home we decided to listen to our people on how they are surviving in this dead economy.

We also visited one of our ardent supporter and mother who has been getting attacked by the PF thugs for simply choosing UPND.

We encouraged her and others to remain strong because Hope and Help is on the way.

When in government next year, courtesy of you, our people and God almighty, we will restore freedoms and liberties and also fix our country’s economy which has been run down by the corrupt PF regime.

Let’s join hands and kick out the corrupt PF.

HH aka Bally.