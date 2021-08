HH MEETS INDEPENDENT MPs

We promised to bring change and development to every corner of the country, and we will deliver.

With this in mind, we held a meeting with some newly-elected Independent Members of Parliament this afternoon.

We encouraged them to work for their constituencies and for the country because our people deserve better.

Together, let us reunite and rebuild our country.

Have a blessed evening!

Hakainde Hichilema

PRESIDENT – ELECT.