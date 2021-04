We are saddened to learn about the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, today at the age of 99 years.

We mourn with her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2, the royal family, the people of Great Britain and the members of the Commonwealth.

What a deep loss for Queen Elizabeth 2 on the demise of her beloved husband after 73 years of marriage.

On behalf of the United Party for National Development please accept our deepest condolences.

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND President