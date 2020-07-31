HH PROMISES LOCAL INVESTMENT FOR MULUNGUSHI TEXTILE

The UPND has promised that once it is in government it will search for serious local investors to revive the ailing Mulungushi Textile project, as well as potentially partnering with foreign governments to give the venture a much-needed cash injection.

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema said his government would set up cotton growing schemes among the farming community – particularly for women and young people – to supply factories like Mulungushi

This would encourage factories to increase manufacturing and in turn create jobs for the Zambian people, Mr Hichilema said.

The UPND president went on to say that colleges and trade schools will be encouraged to educate more young people in the tailoring trade and to support youths and women to set up tailoring shops.

He added that government should source uniforms and other fabrics such as hospital curtains from such workshops, so that they can continue to grow.

A UPND government would also consider a tax on imported fabrics in order to protect local industry.

Mr Hichilema concluded that Mulungushi Textile and other projects like it would be a keystone of the UPND’s plan for economic recovery if they are successful at next year’s general elections.