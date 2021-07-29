The United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has promised to lower the price of a 50kg bag of fertilizer, which according to him, is currently costing them between K700 and K800.

In a message to his supporters, Mr. Hichilema said that when his party forms the government in August, it will lower the price for the 50 kg bag of fertilizer to K250.

Taunting his vision his party has for Zambia, Mr. Hichilema said that the lowering of the fertiliser to K250 for a 50 kg bag will lead to more production and cheaper foods, adding that it is the way economics works.

Mr. Hichilema further said that his party has the vision to make Zambia a serious food basket for firstly Zambians, the region, and the globe.

and Acting UPND Alliance spokesperson Tabo Kawana has said that M. Hichilema will run agriculture as a business so that farmers are able to sustain their lives and live better lives.

Speaking on 3FM radio in Chipata last evening, Mr Kawana appealed to the people in Eastern province to vote for President Hichilema because he is a farmer and he understands agriculture too well that farmers will never face the problems they have undergone under the Patriotic Front.

“You have faced problems and you even named PF as Paya Farmer because the PF failed to manage agriculture but this won’t be the case, under UPND because President Hakainde knows the right time and quantity of seed packs needed to produce enough crop to feed your families and sale the rest.” says Mr Kawana.

He said President Hichilema will run agriculture as a business where those on FISP will be able to graduate to leave room for more farmers which is not the case under the Patriotic Front.

He also said that all farmers across the nation will benefit unlike a situation now where some farmers are left out while some have remained on the FISP program for a long time without graduating because the PF government has not managed agriculture well.

Meanwhile, Mr Kawana thanked the people in Chipata district for the support given to UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND Alliance Acting spokesperson Mr Kawana is in Eastern province to share the vision of the alliance to the people of Eastern province.