URGENT! FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD TAME HIS VIOLENT CADRES. WE URGE POLICE TO ARREST THESE UPND THUGS BEFORE THEY CAUSE LOSS OF LIVES.

16th April 2021 – We have noted with much shock, fear and sadness the events unfolding in UPND during its adoption process. Violence and corruption have characterized the process with rival upnd camps resorting to shooting and hacking each other.

Yesterday, UPND aspiring candidate for Mkushi Topson Pathias Kunda was ambushed and shot in the leg by UPND cadres from a rival camp.

Violent scenes have characterized UPND adoptions across many constituencies with Munali in Lusaka also recording bloody scenes. UPND supporters from Mike Mposha and Lilly Mutambo camps also clashed during adoption fight in Munali Constituency.

The incumbent MP in Sikongo Constituency Likolo Ndalamei beat up party officials and tore UPND party documents after he came last in their primaries

In Bweengwa Constituency, UPND aspiring candidate Mubambe Muchende was chased and nearly beaten by supporters of incumbent, Kasautu Saiti Michelo

As citizens of Zambia we urge UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema to tame his cadres and we further call on police to arrest the perpetrators and ensure safety of lives and property.

ISSUED BY:

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front Part HQ

Lusaka