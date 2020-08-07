HH UNDER FIRE FOR STATING THAT PF CORRUPT LEADERS WILL NOT BE PROSECUTED

By Kaseba Mashila Kaseba (Respected Political Analyst)

While HH has the best chance against EL, his lack of clear and specific difference with EL is what is worrying.

EL has personalised than institutionalised the party and the law and the economy, so has HH.

Instead of a team or expertise, HH is using common sense of the law and guranteeing amnesty of PF corruption and impunity.

PF has sponsored a reign of corruption and impunity and election rigging that they themselves know it they would be arrested with any change of government.



Now, enter HH on today, Friday, Phoenix Fm flagship, “Let The People Talk” in answer to PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri among others both condemning and tolerating corruption, abuse of the law, abuse of the police and abuse of amnesty itself as prerogative of mercy repeated, “trust me”, he shall not arrest PF criminals.



Imagine, HH is already the law and constitution ahead of arresting agencies like, Zambia Police, Anti Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, Financial Intellidence Centre and prerogative of mercy committee to both condemn and promise pardon to criminals than just allow law enforcers and courts to apply the law or deal with criminals.



EL has been interfering and interpreting the law or suspended the law for PF and HH is promising to continue with the same and still want Zambians to believe he is promising and bringing change.

PF itself knows it is indefensibly and unforgivably corrupt and lawless before any local or international law or court except before HH and UPND.



LPM similarly promised that to FJT but failed for the obvious self contradiction of restoring law and order and shielding criminals.

Otherwise, crimes, as committed by EL or PF, is against collective society than individual person of EL and HH.

Without laws or enforcement thereof, as done by PF and EL, we are not a country and are worse than the stone age and the jungle.

EL tolerance for corruption and PF criminals.