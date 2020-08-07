HH UNDER FIRE FOR STATING THAT PF CORRUPT LEADERS WILL NOT BE PROSECUTED
By Kaseba Mashila Kaseba (Respected Political Analyst)
While HH has the best chance against EL, his lack of clear and specific difference with EL is what is worrying.
EL has personalised than institutionalised the party and the law and the economy, so has HH.
Instead of a team or expertise, HH is using common sense of the law and guranteeing amnesty of PF corruption and impunity.
PF has sponsored a reign of corruption and impunity and election rigging that they themselves know it they would be arrested with any change of government.
Now, enter HH on today, Friday, Phoenix Fm flagship, “Let The People Talk” in answer to PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri among others both condemning and tolerating corruption, abuse of the law, abuse of the police and abuse of amnesty itself as prerogative of mercy repeated, “trust me”, he shall not arrest PF criminals.
Imagine, HH is already the law and constitution ahead of arresting agencies like, Zambia Police, Anti Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, Financial Intellidence Centre and prerogative of mercy committee to both condemn and promise pardon to criminals than just allow law enforcers and courts to apply the law or deal with criminals.
EL has been interfering and interpreting the law or suspended the law for PF and HH is promising to continue with the same and still want Zambians to believe he is promising and bringing change.
PF itself knows it is indefensibly and unforgivably corrupt and lawless before any local or international law or court except before HH and UPND.
LPM similarly promised that to FJT but failed for the obvious self contradiction of restoring law and order and shielding criminals.
Otherwise, crimes, as committed by EL or PF, is against collective society than individual person of EL and HH.
Without laws or enforcement thereof, as done by PF and EL, we are not a country and are worse than the stone age and the jungle.
EL tolerance for corruption and PF criminals.
I can’t believe what is written in this article. But it’s written by Kashiba Mashila! Either I was interpreting the words of HH on radio this morning, which I listened 100%, IN THE OPPOSITE SENSE, or maybe kashiba Mashila is the one who interpreted HH’s words in this very opposite sense, opposite to what HH actually said on radio. Am I the only 1 who heard HH condemning PF corruption and extravagance in use of national resources through out the radio program? I head HH rip Mumbi Phiri to pieces after she asked a question that HH said the question itself exposed PF corruption as well as the total ignorance of Mumbi Phiri herself as to how govt policy is a preserve of the party in power not the opposition. throughout the program HH expounded how once in power he would not tolerate nonsense from anyone including UPND members in and outside government, provided they committed wrongs…, he promised power to the ACC, and the FIC to deal with corruption and other illigalities. For sure I did not hear HH stating that he would let go scot free PF plunders who deserve nothing but lifeless life in hell. And to say HH has no clear and specific difference with the HOPELESS DRUNKARD PRESIDENTIAL MISFIT EDGAR LUNGU I think this is being so unfair to the character of HH whom we have known for so many years now…. what clear and specific differences with the VISIONLESS pseudo president Lungu does kashiba Mashila want HH to exhibit which he has not been exhibiting all along. I think if journalist write political commentary for the good of the nation, then this kashiba Mashila, at least for now, appears to have a different objectives altogether, unless in so far as I may have missed those words alleged to have been said by one of the most consistent political leader Zambia has ever have. Such write up actually does more harm to the citizens who are now banking on HH and the UPND for their political social and economic emancipation from this devilish group of criminals now running the country. It is difficult to see what positive good this article is aimed at , it is destructive and if journalists sieve what topublish, certainly this article should not have seen the light on day now or ever in future.