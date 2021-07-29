HICHILEMA BRINGS MALAMBO TO STANDSTILL AFTER MANEUVERING THROUGH POLICE TEARGAS.

UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema, who was earlier blocked and teargassed by the Police in Malambo Constituency of Eastern Province, finally managed to make his way into the Constituency where he was received by hundreds of waiting supporters.

“Thank you Masumba people of Malambo constituency in Mambwe District for accepting that change is inevitable come August.
Bally is your fellow farmer and he has got your back.” wrote Hichilema on his Facebook page.

Mr Hichilema is in Eastern Province to distribute face masks and also lobby for votes during the forth coming elections.225556990_1469537256718502_622542188887962621_n

225917733_1469535476718680_5859864502935811497_n

226798703_1469535706718657_4670350539878674139_n

228755028_1469535356718692_6040000633562546857_n

228873339_1469536013385293_2110824365874526711_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here