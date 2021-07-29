HICHILEMA BRINGS MALAMBO TO STANDSTILL AFTER MANEUVERING THROUGH POLICE TEARGAS.

UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema, who was earlier blocked and teargassed by the Police in Malambo Constituency of Eastern Province, finally managed to make his way into the Constituency where he was received by hundreds of waiting supporters.

“Thank you Masumba people of Malambo constituency in Mambwe District for accepting that change is inevitable come August.

Bally is your fellow farmer and he has got your back.” wrote Hichilema on his Facebook page.

Mr Hichilema is in Eastern Province to distribute face masks and also lobby for votes during the forth coming elections.