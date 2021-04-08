HICHILEMA HEADS FOR 6TH LOSS, ECL IS AN IRREPLACEABLE PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDER THIS YEAR- KAMPYONGO

…… yes Hichilema heads for his 6th presidential election loss.

HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has charged that President Edgar Lungu is an irreplaceable Presidential candidate at the moment as he has presided over the affairs of the country with diligence.

Speaking when he featured on the Night Live Programme on Radio Phoenix in Lusaka, Hon Kampyongo said that President Lungu cannot be compared to Mr Hichilema who has lamentably lost Presidential elections for five times in a row.

Hon Kampyongo said that a Presidential candidate can only be replaced when they have failed to perform and execute their work as prescribed by the office they hold.

“ President Edgar Lungu is the most sellable Candidate who has performed wonders to the benefit of majority Zambians hence we as the Patriotic Front PF Central Commitee sorely supporting his 2021 presidential candidature” Hon Kampyongo said.

He said that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s developmental trail is self explanatory and has rendered him the most sellable Presidential candidate who has won all two elections he has participated in as a Presidential Candidate.

He said that it is an absurd fallacy for anyone to even begin to Compare Hakainde Hichilema to President Lungu, stating that the embattled UPND ‘Owner’ is outrightly outshined by having been the most unpopular Presidential candidate

Hon Kampyongo said that Hakainde Hichilema would go down in Zambian History as the most unsellable and unpopular Presidential candidate who contested 6 elections and lost all of them.

Hon Kampyongo said that the Patriotic Front PF Central Committee which held its last seating recently reiterated its endorsement of President Edgar Lungu’s candidature for the 2021 presidential election