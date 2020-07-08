HICHILEMA & HIS UPND ARE NOT FIT TO GOVERN, THEY CAN DIVIDE ZAMBIA ALONG TRIBAL LINES

Copperbelt, Wednesday 8th July 2020 – Patriotic Front (PF) party on the Copperbelt STRONGLY condemns the uncouth and disrespectful behaviour of opposition UPND members in Monze towards His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu when he visited various districts in Southern Province – commissioning developmental projects.

It is very evident from the orchestrated behaviour of UPND leaders and their supporters in Monze that the UPND and their leader Hakainde Hichilema do NOT believe in the ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION MOTTO and instead are focused on producing a TRIBAL and REGIONAL President who wants to come and DIVIDE the country on TRIBAL and REGIONAL lines, threatening the PEACE and UNITY we have always enjoyed.

Since 1964, Zambia has always been a UNITED and PEACEFUL country under the ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION MOTTO which has been promoted by the founding leaders and subsequent Presidents who have governed the country. This is the reason President Edgar Lungu continues to visit and take development even to areas he was not voted for, and also meets traditional leaders in those areas to promote national unity.

We are aware that Southern province is the HIGHEST recipient of Infrastructure development under the PF government, followed by Western and Muchinga provinces. Key development projects in Southern province include the multi million dollar Kazungula bridge linking Zambia and Botswana, Kafue-Mazabuka road under construction, and numerous health, education, energy, housing, and road Infrastructure projects. We expect UPND and Mr Hichilema to appreciate these unprecedented development projects in the region where he comes from.

Zambia can not be governed by a TRIBAL or REGIONAL president who only wants to embrace their region and tribe. Zambia can only be governed by a ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT who embraces all 73 ethnic groupings and regions like President Edgar Lungu is doing. The levels of bitterness and desperation from the UPND is so alarming and for this reason we just want to send a word of caution to them, that if this continues UPND will test they own medicine. We are equal to the task. They will reap what their are planting.

We also want to remind Mr. Hakainde Hichilema that President Edgar Lungu is constitutionally elected as PRESIDENT by the people of Zambia and as such he deserves all the due respect. Having “perceived popularity” in only one region can never make one President. The UPND should understand that Zambia is bigger than a region and our country needs someone to continually bringing all tribes together like what His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is doing.

Our advice to Mr Hichilema is that he should not even bother to put his name on the ballot paper for next year’s elections as he has already disqualified himself from being a president for all Zambians.

We are also calling upon the Church, our Traditional Leaders and all well meaning Zambians to condemn this UNZAMBIAN behaviour exhibited by UPND because if left unchecked it can lead to ETHNIC and CIVIL WARS as we have seen in other unfortunate countries where political leaders promote hatred towards other tribes.

Our advice to all political leaders regardless of our party affiliations is to promote Love, Tolerance, Unity and Peace. Indeed, in diversity we need to coexist for leadership comes from God. We are all one and created in the wonderful image of God.

ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION!

Issued by:

Nathan Chanda

Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman,

Member of the Central Committee (MCC)

0966903705