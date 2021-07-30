HICHILEMA MEETS CHIPATA BISHOP

Thank you Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu for your consistently wise counsel and leadership. Your advice during our courtesy visit at your residence this morning will be heeded.

In everything we do, God Almighty always comes first and so, as we travel around our great country, we continue to pray for God’s mercies.

When in government this August, we will ensure that our status as a Christian Nation is demonstrated; not only in our words, but in our actions too.

Once more, thank Bishop George Lungu.

May God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema