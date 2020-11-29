HONORABLE NKOMBO, Is he the best in articulating and Presentation of issues in Parliament of Zambia?

“Arguably” the best spoken MP in Parliament, Born on the March 1, 1965 in Mazabuka, Southern Province, in a family of 13 and coming from the background of a royal family, he was exposed to village life as well as different people from all walks of life.

Gary Nkombo’s political career has seen him save under different parties inclusive of the MMD.

Many would agree that he is among the best MPs we have relating to articulation and presentation of issues.

He is the current Member of Parliament for Mazabuka central having served on the position for quiet a period.

There is also a set of people who feel the Member of Parliament deserves the overal position of presidency for the UPND claiming he is a better candidate.

Mr. Nkombo has shown dedication and loyalty to the party. He has remained committed and consistently shows his respect to the party President regardless of some peoples comments advising him to form his own party or push for his position as president in UPND.

Obviously , some citizens intentions who belong to the other parties in insisting Gary Nkombo to push for the top position is to institute confusion in the opposition while it is a genuine view for some.

The Honourable has enjoyed a lot of support in his constituency having consistently won the position back to back.

However ,some citizens have raised concerns over his reluctancy claiming he is reluctant and feels unchallenged. Some have also claimed he hasn’t brought expected development in his constituency.

Is it time we considered fresh minds to represent his constituency?

Do you think he is President material?

What do you think about the agenda of him getting the presidency position in UPND?

Has the honourable delivered in his constituency? Do we have a challenger who can give him a tough race?