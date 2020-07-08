By Koswe Sports Editor

As the young lad is on the verge of making history, we just hope our football icon Kalusha Bwalya will this time support and vote for Patson Daka.

We haven’t forgotten how Kalusha Bwalya disappointed Zambians by voting for Billiant of Zimbabwe leaving out Rainford Kalaba who lost by just a vote.

So, it won’t be a surprising thing if Kalusha Bwalya again votes even for Andre Romalho whom he doesn’t even know which country he comes from.

All what Kalusha Bwalya doesn’t want is for FAZ President Andrew Kamanga to record success.

Mr Kalusha Bwalya Sir, Patson’s success is not for FAZ but for Zambia as a nation.