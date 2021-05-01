How some dead bodies are transported in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On these pictures, you can see two people sitting on a motorcycle. It may look normal for some at first sight. But in fact, both of those sitting behind the rider are no longer alive.

They are dead bodies As they cannot afford to rent a hearse to take the body from villages in some remote areas to the morgue, the more been located very far from the village, people decide to wrap it with fabrics then they sit it behind the rider so the rider takes it to the morgue.

This trip can last more than 10 hours in some cases if the village is very far from the city.

CIC PRESS TEAM