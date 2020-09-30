I can never sink so low like my brother Pilato to compose a political song in favour of Hakainde Hichilema because I am more popular than the man myself” Singer Jordan Katembula Popularly known as JK has charged. Addressing PF carders after visiting some cholera centers in Lusaka this afternoon, JK said it would be insane of him to start supporting a man who he said was junior to him in terms of popularity across the country.

“I came on the scene a long time ago before Zambians even came to know of Hakainde Hichilema.” JK boasted while pressing his new expensive IPhone 6.”HH is only known in 8 provinces, but am known countrywide, i think you know what I mean”.

“So, I can never sing a campaign song for him even if he has to pay me double the amount the PF is giving me”. “Am more popular than him in this country. Let Pilato continue dancing for him, not me. I think am above that level!”.

Mr Katembula also said he could defeat HH if the two were allowed to contest any parliamentary seat in Eastern or Muchinga Province.

The PF supporter was responding to questions from concerned Ruling Party Carders who wanted him to clarify on rumours that he was composing a campaign song in support of HH for 2021 campaigns.

Jk is a legend in the Zambian Music Scene who composed and Produced PF’s 2016 popular political song “Dunana Reverse” .