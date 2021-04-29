Malawian musician-cum-humanitarian has found a permanent home in Lusaka, Zambia, a year after announcing his plan to have a second home in the neighbouring.

The singer who has spent some time in Zambia, shared with his followers an image of his new home on Wednesday.

“Namafans, let me officially welcome you to my home. Lusaka, Zambia. Please if you see Doc 1 on the roads of Lusaka holla at your Doc,” reads the picture`s caption

The image shows the elegant Mapulani hit-maker standing outside a magnificent mansion. It also shows stunning car.

Commenting on the post, both his Malawian and Zambian followers have sent him best wishes.

“Congratulations Dr Namadingo, this is what expect from talented people. You are representing the nation well,” said Malawian comedian Mr Jokes.

Kabaso Mulenga from Zambia also commented, “Welcome to Zambia, ba Malawi you can take General Kanene and Ruff Kid. Enjoy your stay in Lusaka.”

The Malawian man is making strides to market himself in the SADC region. He is being helped by a Zambian record label Elation Entertainment in his endeavours.-malawi24