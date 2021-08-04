What You Might Not Know..

By Macky 2

I Decided To Work With Muzo Again Even Before Those Disturbing Pictures Of Him Started circulating On Social Media.

Most People Act Like Helping Him Is An Easy Thing.. Its Not, Infact Its A Long Process That Requires Alot Of Commitment, Dedication And Patience.

#ShoutOut To @mubangabornfire , @king_dezaa And So Many Others Who Have Helped Muzo Throughout The Years.. We Salute You.

Ine When I Finally Decided I Was Going To Step In And Help, I Knew We Needed To Start Somewhere.. We Needed To Break The Ice, To Get Rid of The Tention And Possibly Get His Morale And Self Confidence Back.. So What Better Way To Start Than Making Music? Thats Something He Loves And Definitely Good At.

So Yeah.. A Few Weeks Ago.. With The Help Of His Manager King Deza We Brought Muzo To Lusaka And Recorded The Song “TAKE IT EASY”.. A Song About Taking Each Day At A Time And Acknowledging That Their Things Beyond Our Control. A Song Preaching Peace, Reconciliation And Unity In This Time Of Political Violence.

After Recording The Song And Shooting The Video, Muzo And His Team Went Back And Were Scheduled To Come Back After Elections So That We Could Start Working On Their Long Term Plan That Would Include Therapy, Detoxing And So On.

I Actually Thought We Made Progress.. Then I Started Seeing Those Disturbing Pictures Online. He Was Back In Kasama Again And There Was Nobody Keeping An Eye On Him. It Was Just Heartbreaking To See.

Efforts Of Bring Him Back To Lusaka For Therapy Are Already Underway.. He Is Scheduled To Travel This Friday.

And Lastly For Those Asking.. Its Hard For Me To Put Out The Song We Did Together When He Is Not OK.. It Just Feels Wrong. But For The Sake Of Creating Awareness Around Political Violence And Advocating For A Peaceful Election.. Am Releasing The Song Tonight At 20 hrs.. Exclusively On The Stigen App. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microtech.stigen

To All Zambian Music Lovers..

I Promise To Try My Best To Help Him Get Back On His Feet. Let’s All Do The Same.

@edgarclungu

@hhichilema

Nabambi Nabambi..

It Takes A Village To Raise A Child..

#Ubuntu #Stigen #muzoakaalphonso #RoadToRecovery