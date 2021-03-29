Zambian comedian Ken Dumbo has come under fire on social media for his prank about a supposed relationship with Malawi’s Felistus Nya Uyu Ngwira.

Nya Uyu visited Zambia a week ago for a work collaboration with Ken, but many of the two comedians’ followers believed the fake relationship they had put up on social media that led to an ‘engagement’.

After her return, Ken announced that the relationship with Nya Uyu was fake and only meant to promote their comedy. But this hasn’t been received kindly as some of his fans bombarded him with a litany of questions about the ‘fling’.

Ken Dumbo now writes:

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS!!

Today I take time to answer some questions I have received ever since I broke the news that my Social Media Relationship with Felistus Nya-uyu Ngwira of neighboring Malawi was fake and was only for social media in particular facebook which I agree with what some of you have said was a “BAD JOKE”.

WAS THE RELATIONSHIP REALLY A JOKE?

Yes it was and both of us knew that, I Know it hurts our fans who invested their emotions and believed in love again after seeing the messages Nya Uyu and I flooded for each other on social media but all that was part of the untold plan. The idea was to have a Valentine’s show themed on love unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control the show did not take place.

DID YOU TELL NYA UYU YOU WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP BEFORE SHE CAME TO ZAMBIA

I will repeat to mention that from the time this whole “Fake Relationship” started, Nya Uyu and where not and to date are not in direct contact with each other, whatever I had to do or say….I did so through my Manager Bra Gee-Zambia and from the get goal I mentioned that I was in a relationship and we agreed that this Relationship was just for social Media Entertainment and possibilities of doing shows in both countries ( Zambia & Malawi).

DID YOUR PARTNERS ( If Any) KNOW ABOUT THE FAKE RELATIONSHIP?

From the information I had, my colleague ( NYA UYU) at a point we started this was not in a relationship. On my end, Yes I informed my partner about the development and though she has been called names and Insults for allowing me to Engage myself in such a joke, I thank her for supporting me through out my journey to date, very few women like many have said can allow such a thing to happen.

WHAT ABOUT THE ENGAGEMENT & THE RING WAS IT ALSO FAKE

Like some predicted, and analyzed from the picture I posted on my Facebook page on Valentine’s Day 14/02/21. The Picture was photoshopped, it never happened in Real life, Massive thanks to @Fern Gee for working on the piece of Art.

WHY DID YOU DUMP NYA UYU AFTER SLEEPING WITH HER?

They say Walls have ears, but I wish they had eyes and a mouth too to confirm if I really slept with her. However truth is, of the entire period she was in Zambia, nothing intimate beyond what people saw in our live videos and pictures happened, I DID NOT SLEEP WITH HER neither did I spend a night in her room where she was accommodated.

DID YOU DECIDE TO SAY THIS WAS A JOKE BECAUSE OF PRESSURE BY YOUR WOMAN.

Firstly like I stated above, I was honest from the get go to my woman that this was a joke and all about business, however the debate of whether my Relationship with Nya Uyu was real or fake made people who knew about my Real Relationship begin to start exposing pictures of my real woman who apparently is now my fiance and this exposed her to insults from some followers for allowing such a stunt to happen which affected her emotionally and some of our family members. I read through some of the comments too and yes the Insults did not settle so well with me too.

WHY DIDN’T YOU TALK TO NYA UYU & HER TEAM BEFORE ANNOUNCING ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

For sure it is unprofessional to take such a decision without informing the other party BUT to say I never informed my Colleagues about the issue is not true.

Seated in my managers car under MANDA HILL SHOPPING MALL CAR PARK before our friends could start off for MALAWI, Given the unforseen circumstances above which made my family so uncomfortable with this whole joke and the Insults to the woman that has stood for me all this while I raised the idea of announcing to all our followers that this whole thing was fake UNFORTUNATELY my Colleagues refused saying that could only be done when we ( I & my Team ) go to MALAWI.

Like any man in an awkward situation, I had to make a decision that was either going to continue giving me likes and followers on social media or save a Relationship I have built with the woman and family who have been there before and after the hype and fame and I made a decision to save my Relationship with my woman and my family and the expense of likes.

DON’T YOU THINK NYA UYU BECAME ATTACHED TO YOU, THATS WHY YOU DECIDED TO DO THIS?

Well am not the best person to answer that question, she’s the best to answer on whether or not she became attached otherwise to both of us, this was all business as agreed and I don’t remember her mentioning to me or to my manager that she’s getting emotionally attached.

Otherwise am glad I was honest with everyone involved in this from the beginning that I am in a relationship and I made efforts to make sure that Nya Uyu did not leave without meeting my fiance.

DO YOU REGRET DOING WHAT YOU DID?

No I don’t…. Everything that happens happens for a reason and there are lessons to be learnt and I can safely state I have learnt mine. Dwelling on the past will not give me the fruits… What has happened has happened , it’s time to put myself together and move on… Every journey has its own obstacles and this for me is one of those BUT life must go on.

YOUR LAST WORDS TO PEOPLE THAT BELIEVED THIS WHOLE THING WAS TRUE

I am sorry again without reserve to everyone both in Malawi and Zambia that put their emotions in this whole story…… I wish we foresaw the repercussions but crying over spilt milk won’t bring it back…. What happened, happened and lessons have been learnt , This will never repeat itself and I pray you find it in your hearts to forgive me.

Further I want to thank everyone that has been sending me messages of encouragements they couldn’t have come at a better time than now and lastly I would love to thank the love of my life Eunice for standing by my side despite the Insults my behavior during this who period brought to you, I owe you my life and I promise to love you without reserve.

I pray I have answered the UNANSWERED QUESTIONS.

-Ken Dumbo