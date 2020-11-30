By Thee Owatty

Personally I am opposed to a proposed Solidarity Tax to everyone just to settle Zambia’s international debt. First of all, were is justice in all this.

I was opposed to Kaloba from day one. Borrowing without a repayment plan and borrowing for consumption. Let us just call for National Prayers kaili. We told them but we all were taken for jokers now that they are caught pants down publicly for defaulting paying for Eurobonds why should I help sort out deliberate misdeeds of stubborn and arrogant people.

Count me out from paying for misappropriated monies and bailing out consequences of corruption. When I look around all cadres are now big time ballers they have built and are super rich balelila life why should I be a solution to a problem they caused because of their illegal comfort. Awe fi soveni fye mweka ine nakana.

We’re now a laughingstock being referenced to failed policies just as a child will be warned not to be like that other child in the neighborhood so is South Africa Finance Minister’s warning of his government not to go the route Zambia took. Of course the shed sounded bad to us but on the other end it was a precaution to avoid a mess. If we was referenced in good light am sure we will all be cool with it, actually be proud. I suggest we take the punch, stomach it and self introspect perhaps we will learn something from that and take appropriate measures.