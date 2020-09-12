By Simon Mwewa Lane

I WAS ATTACKED BY A GUY NAMED RAY AT KATUNGU COMPLEX

I went to support Chef TweTwe at his restaurant located at Katungu Complex.

I arrived 15 minutes early. I wanted to go LIVE so I decided to first get permission from a local Don named “Makaveli”…he wasn’t around so his deputy Mambwe granted me permission.

As I was filming, a known guy named Roy grabbed my phone and began to threaten me and started saying I had no right to film. I tried to explain to him that I had gotten permission but he kept threatening and punching my chest. I asked him for my phone but he violently threw it on the ground and broke it.

I followed procedure but this drunkard named Roy decided to attempt to ruin my day.

I am going to The Police and I’ve decided that this Katungu Complex will be my new home until Roy is arrested.

SMLtv

#KatunguComplex