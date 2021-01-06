UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has claimed that the bullets that killed prosecutor, Nsama Nsama and a UPND supporter, Joseph Kaunda were meant for him.

But police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the service does not comment on hallucinations.

Mr Hichilema claimed that he was the target of the killing when he was summoned to Zambia police service headquarters for questioning.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Mr Hichilema said that he survived the bullets after rushing into the police headquarters grounds.

In a bid to reconstruct the events that occurred, the Daily Nation crew went to the restaurant where Mr Nsama was shot dead and a nearby road where suspected UPND cadre, Joseph Kaunda was killed

He claimed that police who were dispersing UPND cadres at the High Court roundabout near police headquarters were firing live bullets.

“It was me who was supposed to be killed because they knew that I was in the vicinity. But I managed to quickly enter the police headquarters,” Mr Hichilema said.

Mr Hichilema also claimed that Government gave the order for the police to carry out the gruesome murders.

He said the State was responsible for all the killings that had been recorded during political activities.

Mr Hichilema said it was absurd for some individuals to link him to some of the killings because he was nowhere near the scenes of crime.

And Mr Hichilema said the UPND was committed to ensuring a peaceful election this year.

He said the party was ready to dialogue with PF to ensure that the 2021 elections were peaceful.

Mr Hichilema however said the power for elections to be peaceful lie with the ruling party and Government. -Daily Nation