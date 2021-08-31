I WILL CONTINUE CRITICISING EVERYTHING HH DOES UNTIL HE QUITS THE PRESIDENCY- SEAN TEMBO.

“I hate HH with passion, only impeachment will heal me”.

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo has announced that he will continue continue criticising and insulting the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema until he quits the presidency.

Mr Tembo said if he fails to force HH out of State House, he will pressurise MPs to impeach him. “I am hurting that HH won the presidency.

Yes, I congratulated him but that is not to say I am happy that he won. Because of this, I will ensure I criticise everything he does until he quits the presidency.

We as PeP are testing the freedom of speech that President HH promised and we will utilise it to the fullest until it works against him”, said Sean Tembo. – Tikambeko News