I WILL CONTINUE CRITICISING EVERYTHING HH DOES UNTIL HE QUITS THE PRESIDENCY- SEAN TEMBO.
“I hate HH with passion, only impeachment will heal me”.
Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo has announced that he will continue continue criticising and insulting the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema until he quits the presidency.
Mr Tembo said if he fails to force HH out of State House, he will pressurise MPs to impeach him. “I am hurting that HH won the presidency.
Yes, I congratulated him but that is not to say I am happy that he won. Because of this, I will ensure I criticise everything he does until he quits the presidency.
We as PeP are testing the freedom of speech that President HH promised and we will utilise it to the fullest until it works against him”, said Sean Tembo. – Tikambeko News
You are a sick man in that head Sean.I once asked you to stop smoking whatever you smoke..You are now a laughing stock relegated to GBM and Kambwili standard…You really think HH has time for people like you…Hate him/criticize because of his (tribe)nothing will change he will remain the president.You are just making noise like a rabid dog…But don`t take us for granted Sean.
This is embarrassing. I hope he didn’t say that. He does have quite lucid and clear thoughts occasionally – Sean Tembo. Not here though.
I want to believe Sean Tembo is above this level of politics. But if he chooses to criticise everything good and bad, then he should be ready to be a perpetual opposition Leader.