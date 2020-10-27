Minutes after his release from Kamwala Remand prison where he was incarcerated for 13 days after being jailed to one year for forgery and uttering a false document, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has said he will increase the volume and continue to criticize the government.

The former chief government spokesperson and information minister claimed to journalists in a snappy interview that his sentence was political persecution.

Principal resident magistrate David Simusamba jailed Mr Kambwili to a year in prison with hard labour when he found him guilty of forgery and uttering false document relating to matters concerning his company, Mwamona Engineering.

Prison authorities have released Mr Kambwili after magistrate Simusamba signed his release order following the fulfilment of bail conditions of K300,000 (K100,000 for Mr Kambwili and K200,000 for two of his sureties).