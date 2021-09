Pastor Choolwe wrote

OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS SOCIAL MEDIA HAS BEEN REPLETE WITH SUSTAINED ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ME TO THE EFFECT THAT I HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN HEINOUS CRIMES OF RAPE, ORCHESTRATING ABORTIONS AND THE MURDER OF A MEMBER OF THE CHURCH. IT IS FURTHER ALLEGED THAT I HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN “STEALING GOLD” [SIC].

I WOULD LIKE TO MAKE IT ABUNDANTLY CLEAR THAT I AM AVAILABLE TO BE INVESTIGATED FOR THESE ALLEGED SERIOUS CRIMES AND I SHALL AVAIL MYSELF AND FULLY COOPERATE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IF I AM CALLED UPON TO DO SO.