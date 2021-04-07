By Chipenzi MacDonald

IMPLICATIONS OF THE CONVICTION OF SESHEKE MP AND UPND NMC MEMBER

The news that SESHEKE MP has been convicted on assault charge but acquitted on abduction charges makes sad reading.

However, the Constitution of Zambia in Article 70(2) (f) and (g) states that one is disqualified from standing as an MP if that person *is serving a sentence of imprisonment for an offence under a written law;*

This means it does not matter whether one has serving a day or week or month or year during the election period.

This conviction seems to automatically knock Mr. Romeo Kang’ombe for the August 12, 2021 General Election.

It is sad development!

I submit