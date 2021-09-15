IMPORTANT QUALIFICATIONS TO MAINTAIN OR HAVE A GOOD JOB IN THE RULING UPND GOVERNMENT

1. You have to be a 100% PF supporter like Chriss Zumani Zimba Lungu’s political aid and now HH’s new political adviser, PS Amos Malupenga (Information), Chanda Kabwe (PS Central) and many others.

If you are a die hard UPND supporter like Mubita Nawa, Mwaliteta and many others forget.

–

2. You have to have a record of having insulted and humiliated UPND senior members before like what Amb Emmanuel Mwamba, Antony Mukwita, Brian Hapunda, Father Frank Bwalya and many others did against innocent UPND members.

-If you are a die hard UPND supporter like Mubita Nawa, Mwaliteta and many others forget.

3. You need to have a record of having been campaigning for PF in the previous elections despite being a civil servant like what Amb Emmanuel Mwamba, Antony Mukwita, Brian Hapunda including many DEBS, DCs, Permanent Secretaries did.

-If you are a die hard UPND supporter like Mubita Nawa, Mwaliteta and many others forget.

–

4. You will need to have proper record of having been involved in massive corruption in the previous government. The UPND Government will endavour to work with extreme corrupt PSs, Head of Senior Government Organisation, DCs, Ambassadors and others.

-If you are a die hard UPND supporter like Mubita Nawa, Mwaliteta and many others forget.

–

5. You will have to be leaking important government documents to the public to embarrass the government even before the letter is signed like what is happening at State House where there is continuous leakage of state information by PF carders who are still dominating.

-If you are a die hard UPND supporter and loyal member like Mubita Nawa, Mwaliteta and many others forget.

–

6. Lastly and not the least; You will have to continue reporting to the former Republican President and Party Leader Edgar Chagwa Lungu like what Lusambo said of PSs and Head of Govt organisations reporting to Edgar Lungu and get new instructions on how to frustrate the current government from there and employ PF carders.

If you are a die hard UPND supporter like Mubita Nawa, Mwaliteta and many others who report to President HH, forget! Tapali ichobe!

–

If you meet the above qualifications, be assured of a job or maintaining a job in the HH lead government. But if you are loyal to UPND like Obvious Mwaliteta, Mubita Nawa, the Organised Family and many others, sorry, count yourself out. Yours is to support the UPND, how you survive or take your children to school is your baby to nurse!

Darius Mtonga

Political Expert – UNZA

SOURCE: Zambian Accurate Information