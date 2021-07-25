Amelicans’ go in over herb

PF renegade cadre Innocent Kalimanshi and his “embeneza-singing enssemble are gracing the cold concrete floor of police cells after being nabbed for what the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is calling high grade cannabis.

As the saying goes on the Zambian street, if it’s DEC, ungena! Kalimanshi and his group are likely to spend a few weeks in detention.

DEC director General Dr Musonda Simwai announced Kalimanshi’s arrest saying he was arrested with his right hand man Nathan Phiri along with 26 others who who included a 13-year-old boy.

After several run-ins with the Zambia Police Service over political violence from which they, however, have survived with nothing more than a night in cells, the Ama Amelicans seem this time to have bitten more than they can chew after opening an account with the Zambian anti-narcotics body.

For possession of what DEC is calling ‘High Grade Cannabis’, Kalimanshi and Nathan have booked a space of the hard cold concrete floor of Lusaka Correctional Facility from which they are unlikely to return soon.

Like a lifestyle scripted out of the Siccillian Mafia story, Kalimanshi and his group had survived countless efforts by his political opponents and state actors to reign him in until DEC nabbed him.

Kalimanshi’s arrest comes after several complaints to police by PF Chawama candidates that the ‘Amelicans’ violence was putting the ruling party in bad light.

Apart from losing favour in the PF, the group was also loathed in the opposition after on Thursday they kidnapped the UPND Chawama Constituency Chairperson

