IRIS KAINGU JOINS HON SILIYA IN EASTERN PROVINCE PARTY MOBILIZATION.

_Katete, 17th October, 2020_

By : *Chanda John Chimba.*

Iris Kaingu has today joined Petauke PF Member of Parliament Hon Dora Siliya in mobilizing for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patrotic front.

The duo met with the grassroots in Katete earlier today to explain some of the developmental projects that the PF government has embarked on what they should look out for going forward.

Hon Siliya and Ms Kaingu will spend their weekend in eastern province meeting party structures at grassroots level.

