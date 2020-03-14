IRIS KAINGU PENS A TOUCHING ‘LOVE LETTER’ TO THE ZAMBIAN YOUTHS.. she writes!

“Open Letter to Youth in Zambia

To begin, I would like to say I have given this a lot of thought for a few months now. It’s really disheartening that as a nation we constantly want to focus on negativity, gossip and pulling each other down. The truth is we never celebrate positivity, achievements and above all, Each other.

The stories/agendas that take wind are

– Seer 1 (Andrew) taking his powers back like he even has any powers to give in the first place. We devoted our energy to this as it was a trending topic just so we can be amused by “people’s down fall” – which by the way never happened.

– You take a Mickey out of our First Lady pleading (appealing) to the nation in a crisis. You laugh at a mother’s tears? How do you expect God to bless us?

– You make a mockery of the national day of prayer. We ought to be ashamed of ourselves.

– You entertain yourselves with what Chellah Tukuta does in his private time.

– We are the best makers of memes and auto tunes. If this made us money I would entertain it.

On the Current Government:

Yes it is true that they have not seen through certain things that need to be addressed. We need to understand that the whole world is in a crisis. All economies are affected: But it’s certainly not true that they have not worked. I don’t see people celebrating

– the efforts they are making weekly for the students in China through the Zambian Embassy in China.

– the great road network infrastructure in the capital and beyond

– the management of areas affected by climate change patterns (through the DMMU wing in the office of the Vice President)

– the fact that people called for declaration of a state of emergency but the situation has been managed.

– the many schools and hospitals that have been built. Etcetera!

Point is: it is very important to celebrate wins and come together in unity to see how losses may be managed!!

Zambians we need to change our mind set. It will not be a change of government that will save us!! The truth is even with a change of governors we will still be the same rotten people who constantly complain and never offer solutions!! You each have an area member of parliament- talk to them take them to task! That is what they are elected for, to bring us solutions. We are better with our heads together

I challenge every person who says we need change to comment below: **what we can do differently so that we can make our country great again**

Thank you.”