Zambian striker Jacob Mulenga has reported Chinese club Liaoning Whowin to FiFA for non payment of wages.

The Chinese club who having been facing serious financial difficulties owe Mulenga wages for the entire 2019 season and part of the 2018 season as well as match bonuses.

Jacob told Reuters via a Telephone interview today:

“I’ve been playing in China for five years and my previous club Shijiazhuang was extremely professional and everything was done on time. But then I went to Liaoning and the problems started.”