Lusaka lawyer, State Counsel John Sangwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court over government’s failure to make the Judiciary financially independent.

Sangwa says articles 122 and 123 of the Republican Constitution state that the Judiciary should be financially independent.

Con Court is being asked to compel the relevant ministry to put in place the modalities and avail funds.

He also urged the court to slash the powers given to the President to prescribe conditions of service and salaries of Judges through a Statutory Instrument.