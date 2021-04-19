Jose Mourinho has been sacked from his position as Tottenham Hotspur’s manager.

The development comes on the back of an announcement of the planned launch of a new European Super League, in which Tottenham pledged their participation.

The 58-year-old Portuguese coach joined Spurs in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. He signed a deal that was to keep him at the North London club until 2023.

Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League table, with 50 points from 32 games.

The club has struggled to climb up into the Champions League qualification places, managing just four wins in the last 10 games.