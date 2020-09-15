THE Judicial Complaints Commission has recommended the removal of Lusaka Magistrates’ Court principal resident magistrate David Simusamba as a judicial officer.

This follows a complaint filed against Simusamba by MMD president Nevers Mumba.

“RE: YOUR COMPLAINT AGAINST MAGISTRATE DAVID SIMUSAMBA. Reference is made to your complaint to the Commission as indicated above, dated 10th April, 2018. The Commission considered the complaint and having noted the issues raised therein, resolved to submit a report to the Judicial Service Commission with a recommendation that proceedings be commenced by the said body for the removal of Magistrate Simusamba as a judicial officer,” reads the letter signed by JCC secretary Naisa Makeleta, dated 8th September, 2020. “The Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission has since responded stating that the Judiciary Management has been tasked to further enquire into the allegations against Magistrate David Simusamba. Further, that the Commission shall be informed of the course of action to be taken by the Judicial Service Commission after completion of the internal processes. The Commission shall accordingly revert to you upon receipt of the action taken report by the Judicial Service Commission. I have been directed to inform you accordingly. The delay in attending to your complaint, due to vacancies in the membership of the Commission and other circumstances beyond the Commission’s control, is deeply regretted.”