Justin Bieber is studying to become a minister — hoping to help lead Hillsong after the firing of his preacher pal Carl Lentz, according to a report.

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” a source told OK! magazine.

“He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year,” the source insisted of the 26-year-old “Holy” singer.

The pop superstar has long praised Hillsong for saving him from his “dark” days of drugs, public meltdowns and arrests, becoming the church’s most high-profile backer and also a member of the choir, the report noted.

The Biebs grew close to the megachurch’s hipster pastor Lentz, finding him fame of his own — and now thinks he can help steer the church after Lentz’s firing for “moral failures,” after he admitted cheating on his wife.

“Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order,” the source told OK!

“Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church,” the source said.