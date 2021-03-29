KAKU’S CASE GOES TO DPP FOR DETERMINATION

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has handed over former Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Mulalelo Kakulubelwa’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further action.

Responding to a press query, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed that the Commission handed over the case to the DPP on Friday.

“I wish to inform you that the Commission has concluded investigations in the matter and the case will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions today (Friday) for further action,” stated Chibwe in a brief reply.