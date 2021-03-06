KALABA APPOINTS KABEMBA AS VEEP.

The Democratic Party President, Harry Kalaba has appointed Judith Kabemba as the party Vice President.

Kalaba described her as a visionary, vibrant and objective lady who has been the Party Spokesperson from inception and was recently appointed as Information and Publicity Chairperson.

He said she has demonstrated servant leadership and loyalty to the party, adding that her patriotism has finally paid off.

Her appointment as Party Vice President is said to have come at its best especially when the country is advocating for women participation in decision making positions.

“We have no doubts whatsoever that Kabemba is competent and the right person for the job,” said the party in its congratulatory message.

Meanwhile, in her acceptance statement Kabemba said “Leadership is not a person or a position. It is a complex of moral relationship between people based on trust, obligation, commitment, emotion, and a shared vision of the good.”