PeP STATEMENT No.27 ISSUED ON TUESDAY, 13th APRIL 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we are very disappointed with the statement made by Honorable Chishimba Kambwili at the just ended PF convention, that other political parties should forget about this year’s general elections as the contest is only between PF and UPND. Honorable Kambwili must be reminded that his political failures are not global but individual to him alone, as some of us are thriving politically and therefore we do not see this year’s general elections as a two-horse race between PF and UPND.

2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we further wish to remind Honorable Kambwili that at the peak of his long-lived but barren marriage with UPND, some of the Zambian people saw him as a possible savior from the corruption and incompetence of the PF Government. Now that he has gone back to the same PF party which he so passionately spoke against, the majority of Zambians see him as a political joker who should not be taken seriously ever again. Therefore, Honorable Kambwili lacks the moral pedestal to stand on and look down on other upcoming political parties such as ourselves.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to remind the Zambian people that the future of this nation lies in the hands of the citizens themselves and how they cast their vote on 12th August this year. In deciding who they should give their vote, the Zambian people should look at the vision and competence of respective political leaders. Zambians should vote for a political party that will be capable of converting the huge economic potential which this country has, into actual wealth for the benefit of the citizenry. The Patriots for Economic Progress is one such political party and we shall not allow any failed politician to insinuate that we are not serious contenders in this year’s general elections.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)