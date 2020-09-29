KAMBWILI PLEAD PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TO FREE MUCHELEKA, MUBANGA AND NGWIRA.

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has pleaded with Republican President Edgar Lungu to Release UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka,Elias Mubanga and Samuel Ngwira.

Speaking at the media briefing in Lusaka today Dr Kambwili said the charge which were given to them is too harsh saying president Lungu should know that the trio have families too.

He said president Lungu should know that he won’t be in power forever and what he is doing to his friends may also be done to him once he leaves power.