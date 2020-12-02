KAMPYONGO’S APPOINTMENT AS ACTING FINANCE MINISTER WORRYING

Honestly, how do you appoint Kampyongo as Acting Finance Minister at a time when the country is in a default and debt crisis?

What does Kampyongo understand about budgets, debt, loans, defaults and negotiations.

The natural choice from cabinet to act in this position should have been Alexander Chiteme because he has qualifications and experience in Finance, accounting and planning. He’s also the minister of national planning which was a break off from Ministry of Finance.

This just shows you the poor decision making skills of President Edgar Lungu.

Kampyongo doesn’t even know what a Eurobond debt is, All he knows is police brutality and suppression . -NDC