Rapper Kanye West, who recently announced that he will run for US president in November, is in the middle of another bipolar episode, with his family worried that his increasingly erratic actions and utterances are causing untold harm.

Kanye has been in the headlines recently, starting with a surprise announcement on twitter that he was running for president.

While that announcement drew the ire of some political commentators, it earned the support of Elon Musk and wife Kim Kardashian, who both endorsed his candidature.

He also gave a four hour rambling interview to Forbes, in which he outlines his vision for a Kanye led America, announcing his resistance to vaccines and abortion.

He said he was calling his new political outfit the Birthday Party because “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.

”I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House,” he added.



TMZ reports that close family members are worried about the rapper, who reportedly has one bi-polar episode per year.

The rapper revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder when promoting his 2018 album Ye, describing it as a “superpower” in his song “Yikes”.

“‘Crazy’ is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future,” West told the publication.

“Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out.

“And there’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover,” he added in reference to his position as the cover star of Forbes magazine.