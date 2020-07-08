Kanye West apparently no longer supports US president Donald Trump, after announcing his own bid for the 2020 presidential race.

Speaking to Forbes magazine, the rapper and producer said he was “taking the red hat off, with this interview”.

Denying that the announcement of his plans to run for president was an album marketing stunt, West said he registered to vote for the first time this week.

“It looks like one big mess to me,” he said of Trump’s presidency. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.”

Discussing his controversial Trump hat, which he wore in public on a number of occasions, West said: “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

Despite his apparent removal of support for Trump, West also said: “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

West’s presidential candidacy announcement last week was met with widespread mockery, including by a number of celebrities.

He has yet to file the required federal paperwork and is too late to appear on certain state ballots.