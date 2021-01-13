By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Patson Daka’s Manager Lee Kawanu has confirmed West Ham United’s interest on the red-hot Red Bull Salzburg striker.

Kawanu has told Diamond Sports from Cameroon that despite showing interest, the Hammers are however yet to officially approach the club for the 22-year-old Zambia international.

A host of premier league clubs are rumoured to be after the signature of the 2017 African Young Player of the year after a stellar 2019/2020 season in which he scored 27 goals.

In the current campaign, he has already smashed 15 goals and assisted five times for the Austrian champions.

David Moyes’ Hammers are on the market for a new striker having allowed Sebastien Haller to leave for Ajax last week.

Their other option Michail Antonio has barely played this season due to a number of injuries.

Some Hammers fans have taken to twitter urging the club to sign the 22-year-old former Kafue Celtics player, suggesting that he is what the East-London club needs to tear the premier league apart.

Others are begging former Hammers striker and now Daka’s agent Frederic Kanoute to strike the deal.

Daka’s market value is estimated at around £25m.