By Staff Writer

Ruling Patriotic Front Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has challenged expelled Patriotic Front Member Kelvin Bwalya Fube to go ahead and reveal his secrets about the party (PF).

Speaking when he featured on the Thursday edition of the Burning Issue Program on 5fm Radio, Mr. Mwanza wondered why Mr. Fube is hesitating to reveal his secrets about the party if he truly has them, further charging that he is seeking attention.

He says PF is ready to organize a conference where Mr. Fube can express himself regarding his threats.

Mr. Mwanza was responding to recent comments by Mr. Fube that he will spill the beans if not given an opportunity to contest for the presidency, ahead of the forthcoming virtual elective convection.

And getting a comment from Mr. Fube proved futile by broadcast time (Thursday 4th March 2021), as his phone went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza said the forthcoming PF virtual elective convection that will be decided on 13th March 2021 will not disadvantage any party member aspiring for various positions under the party for as long as they are eligible.

04/03/21