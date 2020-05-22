A lady has narrated how she lost her ex boyfriend to her close and trusted friend after setting him up with her on purpose.

The lady identified as Pearl said five years ago, she told her friend to test how much her boyfriend loves her and they cooked up a plan.

Anita, as she named the friend went in to test Pearl’s boyfriend alright, but something happened that threw their entire plan and friendship into the bin.

Anita fell for the guy and from all indications, the guy also fell for Anita in the process and they ended up marrying.

The young entrepreneur revealed how deeply hurt she was and hopes God won’t forgive her friend for snatching the love of her life away when her only duty as a good friend was to test his faithfulness.

Pearl took took to twitter to share her ordeal, writing: “5 years ago I had asked my friend to test my boyfriend to see how much he loves me _Today they are happily married with 2 kids. Anita God won’t forgive you for me !”