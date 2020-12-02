Legend Koffi Olomide mentions Ginimbi’s ex-wife Zodwa in his new song featuring Diamond Platinumz. Koffi Olomide and Diamonds Platinumz have just released a hit Rhumba song that is going to rock this festive season and many are very happy as this collaboration was overdue.

Many Zimbabweans are going to fall in love with this hit song for one main reason. I know we all Zimbabweans love Rhumba music and it can be seen or acknowledged by the way we play it at weddings but this time around we going to love this one for the reason that Koffi Olomide gets to mention our very own Zimbabwean Zodwa Mkandla in the song.

In the song, there is a part where the legend gives a shout out to Zodwa Mksndla he says and l quote “Zodwa in Harare”. This has already made many Zimbabweans fall in love with the track. Check the video part where her name is mentioned below

Many are saying because it is for the love Diamond Platinumz has for Zimbabwe after working with Jah Prayzah two times and also recently working with rapper King 98. The other fact could be that Diamonds baby mama is also best friends with Zodwa. Check the whole video of the song below