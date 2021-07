LETTER FROM PENTECOSTAL CHURCH TO ANDREW KAMANGA

“Dear sir [ Andrew Kamanga ] During a time of prophetical service on the Sabbath on 19th June, 2021, God told me in a prophecy what Zambia must do to bring change to the performance of the national team… God had chosen Beston Chambeshi to coach the national team. He also chose Honour Janza as assistant coach… With these men, Zambia will win the World Cup,”

=== YAKOBO YAKOBO ===

Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Ndola Zambia