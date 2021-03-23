ROAD TRANSPORT AND SAFETY AGENCY

PRESS STATEMENT

LIKILI BUS ACCIDENT ALONG SOLWEZI – CHINGOLA ROAD CAUSED BY DRIVER NEGLIGENCE

LUSAKA, 23rd March 2021 –The accident investigation conducted by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to establish the cause of the road crash involving a Likili Motorways bus and a BMW motor vehicle along the Chingola – Solwezi road has revealed that the accident was caused due to driver error and negligence.

Investigations into the road traffic accident which happened on 21st March, 2021 around 14:20 hours involving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus belonging to Likili Motorways registration number BCD 70ZM and a BMW registration number ABZ 4637 indicates that the driver of the BMW acted negligently by failing to maintain his lane, thereby colliding head-on with the on-coming bus.

“The crash happened when the driver of the BMW, Thomas Ng’andwe, moving from West to East failed to keep to his lane and ended up colliding head-on with the Higer Bus, driven by William Mbewe, which was moving from East to West. Due to the impact, the driver of the Bus lost control and careered off the road hitting into a tree after covering a distance of 60 meters before coming to the point of rest. Further, the Global Positioning System (GPS) report indicated that the bus was moving at a speed of 95km/h. The driver of the BMW sustained serious injuries and no deaths were recorded,” the report indicated.

The Agency is of the view that the driver of the BMW, Thomas Ng’andwe, acted negligently by not adhering to traffic rules and regulations, thereby putting the lives of over forty (40) passengers on the affected bus at risk. The RTSA shall in line with section 68 of Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002, write to the driver of the BMW, to show cause why his Driving Licence should not be revoked for putting the lives of other road users at risk.

The RTSA is concerned with the negligent behavior of some drivers and has further observed that the country will continue to lose lives if motorists do not exercise maximum patience and consider other road users.

Issued by:

FREDRICK MUBANGA

HEAD – PUBLIC RELATIONS